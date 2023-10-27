CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula

School students have won the third position in the quiz contest organised by the Ashwini Memorial Trust, Panchkula. Around 70 schools participated in the event and the CLDAV school team, consisting of Prisha Kohli and Anushka Verma of Class XI C, bagged the third position. Both the girls were awarded prize money of Rs 3,100 along with trophies and certificates by Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly.

#Panchkula