CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula

A Rock Sport Adventure camp in Rajpura was organised for students of Class IV to VII, aiming to enhance their physical and mental strength while offering an exciting experience. Students enthusiastically engaged in rock climbing, zip-lining, pottery, archery and more. Alongside adventure, they developed vital life skills like teamwork, problem-solving, leadership and resilience. The students were treated to delicious meals throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks. After the day’s activities, there were lively dancing sessions and fun games, fostering social bonds. The camp left all participants with cherished memories and a valuable set of life skills.

#Panchkula #Rajpura