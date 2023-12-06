CLDAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 11, Panchkula

In a joint effort of Arya Samaj Sector 11-12 and the school, an inter-school essay writing and vedic dharma quiz was organised on the school premises with the objective of making the students aware of the life, teachings and works of Maharishi Dayanand on his 200th birth anniversary year. As many as 150 students from 15 schools participated in the competition. The competition was held in two categories - junior and senior. The students participated with great zeal and enthusiasm,making the event a huge success.
