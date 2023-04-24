CLDAV Sr Public School, Panchkula

To promote love for books and reading habits among children, the school organised a visit to "Load The Box Book Fair" by Kitab Lovers at Lajpat Rai Bhawan. Around 70 children from Classes VII to XI visited the fair which featured over 10 lakh new and pre-owned books from over 20 genres. Just browsing through books made the students excited about reading again. Many of them bought books not just for themselves but also for their family members and friends.