CLDAV Sr Public School, Panchkula

The birth anniversary of educationist and social reformer Mahatma Hansraj was celebrated by members of the Arya Yuva Club of the school. The special morning Assembly began with paying floral tribute to the flag-bearer of the DAV movement followed by chanting of mantras and poetry recitation. The students were acquainted with the Mahatma's life through a quiz based on Arya Samaj. The Arya Yuva Club members also presented a short skit to remind everyone of the teachings, ideals and sacrifices made by Mahatma Hansraj for the cause of education in modern India.