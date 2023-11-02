CLDAV Sr Public School, Panchkula

The students of classes IX - XII donned their 'Chef Caps' to exhibit their culinary skills in the 'Elite Delight Activity '. The students made nutritious and delectable sandwiches, salads and mocktails. The activity not only provided a platform to foster their creativity but also helped them explore their hidden talent and discover new areas of interest. Through this activity, they learnt the spirit of teamwork, culinary skills and appreciated the hard work that involved cutting and chopping of various fruits and vegetables.

#Panchkula