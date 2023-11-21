CLDAV Sr Public School, Panchkula

Children’s Day celebration at the school was a mesmerising spectacle. The event commenced with a welcome note and an inspiring thought of the day. A soulful Hindi song 'kurkure se kurram' and a skit by Class 1 students was widely appreciated. Krishika’s stunning dance performance stole the show, while Mahi’s acting prowess won her the title of "Best Dramebaaz." The show featured folk dance, junior skit and a caption contest. An extraordinary lazy dance and a graceful ramp walk, inspired by the fashion fiesta activity, where students of classes IX-XII crafted newspaper dresses, added an impressive touch to the event.

#Panchkula