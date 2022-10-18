CLDAV Sr. Sec. School, Panchkula

The school conducted a range of art and craft activities for the students of classes IV to VIII to boost their imagination and creative skills. The students made beautiful animal masks, greeting cards, tiaras, photo frames and other decorative items using raw material like paper, colours, glitters, beads, stars and cardboard. Principal Anjali Marriya hailed the students and remarked, “Arts and crafts should be an essential part of any school curriculum, as it doesn’t just foster the creative development of a child, but also assists in advancing and refining his or her core skills, which, in fact, goes towards boosting academic achievement as well.”