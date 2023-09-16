Cleanliness drive at Aryakulam, Nilokheri

A cleanliness drive was organised by the chief dorm in charge Ramesh Kumar. All eight dorm in charges motivated their children to maintain their personal hygiene and keep their dormitories clean. The best managed wardrobes from every floor were selected and rewarded. Ramesh Kumar said it is a challenging task to maintain cleanliness in the hostel but the entire staff and students have taken an oath to keep the surroundings spick and span.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...