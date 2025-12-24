Clothes donation drive organised

The Unirise World School, Jagraon, marked International Solidarity Day with a clothes donation drive promoting empathy and social responsibility. Students, parents, teachers and staff participated wholeheartedly, sending winter clothing through children and helping organise the collected items. The campaign, coordinated by Neeru Joshi and Renu Kaura under the leadership of Principal Neha Rattan, distributed clothing to local areas and ashrams for underprivileged families. Chairman Rakesh Aggarwal, Managing Director Shifu Aggarwal and Director Dr Pallavi Aggarwal appreciated the collective effort and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to nurturing socially responsible citizens.

