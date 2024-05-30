Col VR Mohan DAV Public School, Dera Bassi

The school organised an awareness campaign rally on its campus and nearby residential areas like Gulmohar Society, Ashiana Complex with more than 50 faculty members for the voting to be held on June 1, 2024. Banners and placards, with innovative slogans, were displayed during this rally. The motto of the rally was to create awareness to select effective people-centric leaders. School Principal Sarita Yadav inaugurated the rally. After the rally, a ‘chabeel ‘was organised by the school staff and distributed to people. An awareness lecture on the importance of casting vote to maintain democracy was given to the students and parents by the principal through online mode. The main aim was to sensitise every citizen to the importance of voting in the present scenario when people are losing faith in the government. They were even asked to convey this message to their neighbours as they being responsible citizen, it is their duty and right to cast a vote without wasting it, so that they can elect a responsible government.
