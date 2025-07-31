Colourful celebrations at SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai

The school marked Teej with colourful campus decorations, traditional activities, and enthusiastic participation. Students engaged in mehndi designing, folk songs, dances, nail art, ‘gutt gundani’, and a traditional dress competition, while special guests from the Local Managing Committee added to the festive spirit. The school organised “Ms Teej” and “Mrs Teej” competitions, honouring the most gracefully attired girl and a distinguished female guest, respectively. Ms Navjot Kaur and Mrs Veerpal Kaur won the competitions. Mrs Dolly Gulati was the runner-up. Food stalls further enriched the celebration. Principal Jaswinder Kaur expressed her pride in preserving cultural roots, and Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra extended his heartfelt wishes, commending the school’s efforts to promote tradition among students.

Advertisement