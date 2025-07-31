DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Colourful celebrations at SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai

Colourful celebrations at SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai

School Notes
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:30 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school marked Teej with colourful campus decorations, traditional activities, and enthusiastic participation. Students engaged in mehndi designing, folk songs, dances, nail art, ‘gutt gundani’, and a traditional dress competition, while special guests from the Local Managing Committee added to the festive spirit. The school organised “Ms Teej” and “Mrs Teej” competitions, honouring the most gracefully attired girl and a distinguished female guest, respectively. Ms Navjot Kaur and Mrs Veerpal Kaur won the competitions. Mrs Dolly Gulati was the runner-up. Food stalls further enriched the celebration. Principal Jaswinder Kaur expressed her pride in preserving cultural roots, and Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra extended his heartfelt wishes, commending the school’s efforts to promote tradition among students.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts