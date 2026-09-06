Colourful programme organised at RD Khosla School to mark Janmashtami

A colourful programme was organised at RD Khosla School, Batala, to mark Janmashtami. It commenced with a prayer, followed by poems, speeches and vibrant dance performances depicting Lord Krishna's life, childhood leelas and teachings. Students dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha added colour and devotion to the celebration. A special dahi-handi activity witnessed enthusiastic participation from boys and girls, filling the campus with cheer. Chairman Arvind Khosla, President Ajay Khosla and Principal Dr. Bindu Bhalla extended greetings and encouraged students to follow Krishna's path of truth and righteousness.

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