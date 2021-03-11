Colourful Rakhi celebrations

CRB Public School, Sector 7 B , Chandigarh, organised a programme to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The main objective was to make the children aware of the bond of love between a brother and a sister. The tiny tots, came dressed in traditional attire and enthusiastically tied rakhis on the wrists of their brothers, social helpers. They also learnt to decorate thalis, gift wrapping, rakhi-making and took part in colouring activities. A cultural programme was also organised on the occasion. The Director and the Principal of the school distributed sweets and chocolates to the students while appreciating their efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...