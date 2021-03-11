Colourful Rakhi celebrations

CRB Public School, Sector 7 B , Chandigarh, organised a programme to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The main objective was to make the children aware of the bond of love between a brother and a sister. The tiny tots, came dressed in traditional attire and enthusiastically tied rakhis on the wrists of their brothers, social helpers. They also learnt to decorate thalis, gift wrapping, rakhi-making and took part in colouring activities. A cultural programme was also organised on the occasion. The Director and the Principal of the school distributed sweets and chocolates to the students while appreciating their efforts.