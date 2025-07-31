Colours of Teej at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala

The festival of 'Teej' was celebrated with pomp and show. The students, who were dressed in colourful Punjabi attire, participated in various activities. They performed 'giddha' and bhangra. Dr Ragina Maini, Senior Medical Officer of the University, was present as the chief guest. Prabhnur Kaur, a student of Class XII (Arts) shared information about the festival. Apart from the dance performances, a quiz competition was also organised for students. School in-charge Satvir Singh Gill appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

