Combining traditional teaching with digital learning

How is your school integrating tech in classroom learning?

Our school is committed to providing a 21st-century learning environment that leverages technology to enhance student learning outcomes. We have integrated technology in various ways, like implementing a blended learning model that combines traditional teaching with digital learning platforms; using digital interactive boards and multimedia tools to make lessons more engaging and interactive; providing students with digital resources like computer labs to work on projects; and developing online teaching courses for teachers and modules to supplement our curriculum. Every day lesson plans are being prepared and separate assignment are given to the students as per their level, ie child-centred approach. Teachers are encouraged to use educational apps and capacity building in-house practices have been executed to create personalised learning plans for students.

What are the cultural and extra-curricular highpoints of your school in the past year?

Our school had a vibrant cultural and extra-curricular scene over the past year. Some highlights include hosting a cultural festival that showcased students’ talents in music, dance, drama, and art; organising a series of celebrations where qualities like leadership, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility have been instilled among the students; starting a student volunteer club that focuses on community service; winning gold, silver and bronze medals in DAV cluster, state and national competitions in sports; and having a talent show that featured performances by students, teachers, and staff. Class activities along with social activities are an integral part of the school.

Innovation has become an important part of school curriculum, how have you incorporated it?

We believe that innovation is a critical skill for students to develop in today’s rapidly changing world. To incorporate innovation into our curriculum, we have introduced problem-solving courses that encourage students to think creatively and develop innovative solutions. We encouraged teachers to use project-based learning approaches that allow students to work on real-world problems. We are planning to set up an Atal Tinkering Lab, where students can experiment with new technologies and tools. We have planned educational trips to empower students and teachers with new innovative ideas. We believe in learning by doing.

What skills are important for students in this tech-driven age and what steps has your school taken to instil these?

We believe that the skills of critical thinking and problem-solving, creativity and innovation, and communication and collaboration are essential for students in today’s tech-driven age. To instil these skills, we have introduced courses and workshops on critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, and encouraged project-based learning and group work to develop communication and collaboration skills. We have provided students with training on digital tools and platforms. Schools can also emphasise the development of soft skills like communication, teamwork, and adaptability, as these are valuable in any career.

Have any mental health measures been taken to ensure holistic growth of students?

Yes, we take the mental health and well-being of our students very seriously. Some measures we have taken include hiring a school counsellor and therapist to provide one-on-one support to students; developing a mindfulness and meditation programme to help students manage stress and anxiety; and creating a peer support network that allows students to connect with trained peers who can offer support and guidance.

What is your long-term vision for transforming education?

Our long-term vision is to create a learning environment that is personalised, flexible, and focused on developing the skills and competencies that students need to succeed in the 21st century. We aim to develop a competency-based system that allows students to learn at their own pace and foster a culture of lifelong learning and curiosity among students and teachers. Free of cost extra classes are being provided from 3 pm to 5 pm for each subject. To make students self-dependent and determined towards their goal, career counselling sessions are organised continuously. In order to make society worth living, compassionate citizens are being trained by developing ethical values where every week ‘yajnas’ are being organised.