Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

A one-day in-house picnic was organised for the relaxation of the students at the school. Various types of entertaining swings were arranged for the students of Pre- nursery to Class VII. It included jumping rides, rock climbing, bouncy trampoline, electric train, commando net tunnel, wall climbing, water pool, bull riding, pressure rocket and music system. Adventure and sports activities were also organised. School Managing Director Vasu Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan said the main objective of the school administration to organise this one-day in-house school picnic was to provide some new environment to the children apart from continuous studies and reading work, so that children can have a holistic development.