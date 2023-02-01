Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm at the school, Dehri. On this occasion, School Managing Director Vasu Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan hoisted the flag. Children of different classes recited patriotic poems, sang patriotic songs and delivered speeches. Kindergarten children displayed their art by making flag decorations in various ways. The Principal, in her address, explained the importance of the day and made the children aware of their duties and rights described in the Constitution and remembered the contribution of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.
