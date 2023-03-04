Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

As many as 15 of the total 22 students cleared the All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination. Ayushman Guleria, Nakshit Mankotia, Arihant Singh, Atharv Sharma, Saanvi Rana of Class V and Arit Dhiman, Dhananjay, Jashmeet Singh, Aniket Rana, Arnav Dhiman, Aarav Satyam Rana and Ashutosh Jha from Class VIII and Yatin Bhatia, Akhil Ahitan from Class IX brought laurels to the school by passing the entrance examination. Principal Jyoti Mahajan and School Managing Director Vasu Soni said the school had been providing special coaching for the past many years to pass such examinations. He gave credit to the students, teachers and parents and wished children a bright future ahead.
