Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

A kindergarten graduation ceremony was organised in the school. It was inaugurated by the school Managing Director, Vasu Soni, and Principal Jyoti Mahajan by lighting a lamp. Kindergarten students of the 2022-23 session were awarded degrees, certificates, mementos and prizes for their achievements in the year. Parents were also invited in this programme. The Principal said the main objective of the programme was to highlight the spirit of competition, enthusiasm and hard work among the children.
