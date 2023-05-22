Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

The CBSE Class X results were declared. As many as 75 per cent of the students passed in first division while 24 per cent of students passed in second division. Anubhuti Choudhary and Tanish Koundal clinched first position with 92 per cent marks and Vrisha Sharma bagged second position with 89.8 per cent while Priyasi Thakur stood third with 89.4 per cent marks. On the occasion, School Managing Director Vasu Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan congratulated the students and parents.