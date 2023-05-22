Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

The CBSE Class X results were declared. As many as 75 per cent of the students passed in first division while 24 per cent of students passed in second division. Anubhuti Choudhary and Tanish Koundal clinched first position with 92 per cent marks and Vrisha Sharma bagged second position with 89.8 per cent while Priyasi Thakur stood third with 89.4 per cent marks. On the occasion, School Managing Director Vasu Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan congratulated the students and parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Two to three Naxalites also receive bullet injuries in the g...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Malik
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-Americans to welcome PM Modi with unity march in 20 cities on June 18
Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the i...