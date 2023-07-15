Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

School alumna Vanshika Sharma has qualified GATE-2023 exam and got admission to MTech in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi. She got admission to Biotechnology Research (MTech). Vanshika did her BTech from the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, Hamirpur. School Managing Director Vasu Soni, Poonam Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan congratulated Vanshika Sharma for her excellent achievement and wished her a bright future. Vanshika gave the credit of her success to the excellent guidance of the teachers.
