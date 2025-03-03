Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

The meritorious scholarship competition was organised by the Historic Shiv Mandir, Kathgarh, Indora, Committee, and students of the school proved their talent. School Managing Director Vasu Soni said 2,180 children participated and the centre for the school was Senior Secondary Girls School, Rehan. In the meritorious scholarship, Aanjaneya clinched the first position in the entire Kangra district, Satyam Rana bagged third, Shivang Dhiman stood fourth, while Charan Preet Singh ranked seventh and Vedanshi stood eighth among the Class X students. In the Class V category, Avani ranked third, Aarav Garg eighth, Sanvi Dhiman 10th while Bhavni Dhiman bagged 13th position. On reaching the school, all these children were rewarded and congratulated by the school administration. Giving credit to the teachers, parents and children, Vasu Soni said along with education in Comet Mensa School, other activities like yoga, cultural, religious and moral education are also given to the students. As a result of this, children participated in this competition and brought laurels to the school. Principal Mridul Soni and Vice-Principal Sakshi Mahajan congratulated them and their parents and wished them ‘best of luck’ for their future.