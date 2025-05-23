Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri, bags top positions in skating meet

Students of the school participated in the Inter-School Roller Skating Championship 2025, held at Shri Guru Har Krishan Public School, Pathankot. The event saw participation from many renowned schools of Pathankot and Himachal Pradesh, making it a highly competitive and exciting championship. Among the outstanding performers from Comet Mensa school, Navish Guleria of Class III secured the first position, showcasing excellent skating skills and confidence. Anirudh Kashyap of Class VII delivered a strong performance and bagged the second position in his category. Another young talent, Kayra of Class IV, gave a truly commendable performance and won hearts with her dedication and energy on the rink.

