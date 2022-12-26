Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri, Distt Kangra

Sports Day was organised at the school. The celebration commenced with lighting of the ceremonial lamp after which school Principal Jyoti Mahajan declared the sport meet 'open'. The field displays were started with nail- biting track events wherein students from the junior wing, Pre Nursery to Class V enjoyed games like zigzag- race, one-legged race, frog-race, jalebi- race, spoon-race, relay-race, and lemon-race. In the subsequent prize distribution, the winners of various events were felicitated with medals, trophies and certificates. On this occasion, School Managing Director Vasu Soni said that active and continued participation of students in sports and athletics would pay them rich dividends in terms of fitness, well-being and happiness in future. in her address the Principal highlighted the importance of sports and fitness especially post pandemic in relation to discipline, focus, dedication, commitment and team work.