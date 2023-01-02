Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri, Kangra

The school celebrated its sports day. The school playground was overflowing with zeal, passion and excitement. The celebration commenced with lighting of the lamp. School Principal Jyoti Mahajan declared the sport meet ‘open’ and the ceremony started. The field displays started with track events wherein the junior wing — Pre-Nursery to Class V — enjoyed funny games like zigzag, one-legged, frog, jalebi, spoon, relay and lemon races. During prize distribution, the proud winners of various events were felicitated with medals, trophies and certificates. School Managing Director Vasu Soni said the active and continued participation of students in sports and athletics would pay them rich dividends in terms of fitness, well-being and happiness in future. In the end, Principal Jyoti Mahajan addressed students on the importance of sports and fitness, especially after post pandemic in relation to discipline, focus, dedication, commitment and team work.