Comet Mensa School, Dehri

The students of pre Nursery to UKG classes of the school celebrated Christmas and enjoyed a lot by dressing up in colourful costumes of Santa Claus, dancing and singing Merry Christmas song. On this occasion, School Managing Director Vasu Soni, School Director Poonam Soni, Principal Jyoti Mahajan inaugurated the programme by distributing cake among the children and congratulated them on the eve of Christmas. At the end of the programme, he said that this festival brings joy, happiness, prosperity in everyone's life and be full of enthusiasm.