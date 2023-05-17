Comet Mensa School, Dehri

Mother's Day was celebrated at the school. The programme was inaugurated by Managing Director Vasu Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan by lighting the traditional lamp. Muchkins danced and welcomed their mothers. Different types of competitions, including ramp walk, paper folding game, balloon bursting, grapes feeding, bindi game etc. were conducted. Tiny- tots made cards and gifted them to their mothers. Principal Jyoti Mahajan informed students that Mother's Day was celebrated for the first time in 1960 by Anna Jarvis. Managing Director Vasu Soni and the Principal wished all the mothers on the occasion.