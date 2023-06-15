Comet Mensa School, Dehri

A nukkad natak on the theme, 'Environment' was organised at Noorpur Public School, Nurpur. The competition was organised by the CBSE under the 'Hub of learning'. Many schools participated in the competition. Schoolchildren won the trophy by securing first position. The winning team comprised of Pawani, Pratham, Vedanshi, Amrita from Class IX and Aastha, Ritanshi, Anakshi, Anshika, Atiksh, Abhikshit from Class VIII. Principal Jyoti Mahajan said street plays were played for the general public in their own language based on their problems and its purpose was to make people aware of various environmental issues. Managing Directors Vasu Soni and Poonam Soni and the Principal congratulated the winners.