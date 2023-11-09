Comet Mensa School, Dehri

Under the Hub of Learning event, a poster making competition was organised at Angel Public School, Dehri. A total of eight schools of hub learning group participated. Three students, Shifali, Arnav Jaryal and Jashmit Singh, from Comet Mensa School participated in the competition. Shifali achieved the first position in the competition.
