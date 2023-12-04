Comet Mensa School, Dehri

Under Hub of Learning, Spell Bee competition was organised at De-Montreal School of Raja Ka Talab under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. A total of eight schools participated in it. Students of Comet Mensa School, Khushboo, Shavi Choudhary and Sanvi Rana, got the first position and in the calligraphy competition, Manpreet Kaur, Lakshyaveer, Rudra Dhiman won the third position. They got certificates and overall trophy.

