Comet Mensa School, Dehri, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

The school celebrated Children’s Day with enthusiasm. The school auditorium was decorated by the children. The programme began at 10 am with the lighting of lamp and paying tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru and followed by a welcome song by schoolteachers. Students from nursery to Class X participated in various activities. Schoolteachers along with students presented various dances, skits, songs, role plays. Some students delivered speeches on life and achievement of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. At the end, school Managing Director Vasu Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan congratulated the children and wished them a bright future.