Comet Mensa School, Kangra

The Comensians celebrated Mother’s Day with fervour. Mothers of Nursery, LKG and UKG kids were invited for a fun-filled day. The event commenced with a welcome song, sung by teachers. Each mother was crowned with a handcrafted tiara, specially made by their child. Various activities were held for them. MD Vasu Soni, Poonam Soni, Principal Jyoti Mahajan and Vice-Principal Sonica Sharma congratulated the winners.
