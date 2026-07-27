Comic Strip Creation Competition held

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, organised an Inter-House Comic Strip Creation Competition for the students of Classes V and VI, providing a creative platform to nurture imagination, storytelling and artistic expression among young learners. The participants showcased their creativity by designing engaging comic strips that combined illustrations with meaningful narratives. Their entries reflected originality, humour, imagination and thought-provoking messages, highlighting their artistic and literary skills. School Chairperson Ratan Gupta appreciated the students for their enthusiastic efforts and commended the teachers for organising an activity that seamlessly combined creativity with meaningful learning.

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