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Home / The School Tribune / Comic Strip Creation Competition held

Comic Strip Creation Competition held

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:58 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda, Sangrur, organised an Inter-House Comic Strip Creation Competition for the students of Classes V and VI, providing a creative platform to nurture imagination, storytelling and artistic expression among young learners. The participants showcased their creativity by designing engaging comic strips that combined illustrations with meaningful narratives. Their entries reflected originality, humour, imagination and thought-provoking messages, highlighting their artistic and literary skills. School Chairperson Ratan Gupta appreciated the students for their enthusiastic efforts and commended the teachers for organising an activity that seamlessly combined creativity with meaningful learning.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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