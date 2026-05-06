Community outreach programme held

Ryan International School, Amritsar, conducted a community outreach programme at Government Senior Secondary School, Mudhal village. As part of the initiative, students organised an informative awareness session on artificial intelligence (AI) where they presented a well-structured PowerPoint explaining AI in a simple and engaging manner. They highlighted its advantages such as increased efficiency and innovation, along with disadvantages, including privacy concerns and overdependence on technology. The session also included meaningful interaction with villagers to spread awareness about cybercrime and guide them on safe online practices, helping bridge the digital knowledge gap in the rural community. Alongside this, a poster-making activity on the theme “Save Earth – Sustainable Development” was conducted, where students participated with great enthusiasm and expressed their ideas through creative and meaningful posters highlighting environmental conservation and sustainable living. The dual activities aimed to encourage responsible use of technology and instil a sense of environmental responsibility among the local community. Principal Kanchan Malhotra lauded the initiative and appreciated the students and teachers for their creativity, environmental consciousness, and efforts in conducting such socially relevant and impactful activities that extended learning beyond the classroom.

Advertisement