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Home / The School Tribune / Community outreach visit for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula students

Community outreach visit for Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula students

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:03 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a community outreach visit to the Old Age Home, Sector 15, for Grade II students under the leadership of Principal Gulshan Kaur. Celebrating Diwali in the spirit of giving, the children interacted with elderly residents, sang songs, recited shlokas and shared festive cheer. They also donated essential items, including toiletries, clothes and food supplies. The initiative aimed to instill empathy, kindness, compassion and respect for the elderly among young learners. The visit reinforced the message that the true essence of Diwali lies in spreading happiness through caring and sharing.

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