Competition of Rhymes organised

Manav Public School, Nayagaon, organised a Competition of Rhymes for LKG students. All students performed very well and in an energetic manner. The main motive of this competition was to enhance the confidence level, creativity and language skills at an early age and also improve the communication and learning skills of students. Principle Shobha Rani appreciated the students.
