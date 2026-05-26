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Home / The School Tribune / Comprehensive Parent-Teacher Meeting held Mount Carmel School

Comprehensive Parent-Teacher Meeting held Mount Carmel School

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised a comprehensive Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) for students of classes Nursery to XII, fostering meaningful collaboration between parents and educators to support the academic and holistic development of students. The PTM was structured into different time slots to ensure smooth interaction and productive discussions regarding students’ academic performance, attendance, discipline and overall growth. Parents were also informed about the school’s upcoming activities and educational initiatives aimed at nurturing well-rounded individuals. Adding further value to the occasion, the school organised several special initiatives for parents and students. An Aadhaar Updation Camp was conducted for the convenience of families, while students and parents also attended enriching screenings under the School Cinema programme in the 3D Lab, promoting life skills and social-emotional learning. A voluntary blood donation camp was organised in association with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12, Chandigarh, reflecting the institution’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare. A book fair by Scholastic India was also organised on the school campus to encourage reading habits and literary engagement among students. The Founders and Directors of the school, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, appreciated the active participation of parents and reiterated the institution’s commitment to value-based quality education. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed gratitude to the parents for their continuous support and emphasised the importance of strong parent-school partnerships in shaping responsible and confident future citizens.

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