Home / The School Tribune / Constitution Day celebrated at GMHS 22C, Chandigarh

Constitution Day celebrated at GMHS 22C, Chandigarh

Events

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:01 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
The school marked Constitution Day with a series of engaging activities aimed at promoting awareness about the Indian Constitution. The programme included informative talks on the Constitution and the Preamble, an essay-writing competition, and a quiz focused on constitutional knowledge. Students participated enthusiastically and showcased their understanding of the country’s foundational principles. Winners of the quiz Prince Kumar and Madhu were recognised for their performance, along with other active participants and teachers who contributed to the celebration.

