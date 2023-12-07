Constitution Day celebrated at PM Shri KV, OCF, Chandigarh

Constitution Day was celebrated at the school. The chief guests were Asha Jaswal, former Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and Gurdyal, senior advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Sanjay Sharma. NCC cadets escorted the guests. Principal KS Pathania along with HM Devender Kumar offered green welcome to the guests. Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of our Constitution maker Dr BR Ambedkar. Preamble was read by Neha, student of Class VIII, in morning assembly. Fundamental duties and rights were explained by Tanya, Satish, Bharti and Simar of Class VIII. A lecture was delivered by Rajesh, TGT, social studies. Asha and Sanjay addressed the students and enlightened them about the history of the making of Indian Constitution. Meenu hosted the stage and the programme was concluded with a vote of thanks given by the Principal.
