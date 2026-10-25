Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea, Shimla

The school celebrated its Junior School Annual Function, ‘Ocean Odyssey 2026’. Ashok Tewari, Director-General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, was the chief guest. The programme featured drills, band performances, karate, skating and games for parents, showcasing the students’ talent and teamwork. Class V’s Pearl Drill was adjudged the Best Performance of the Day. Addressing the gathering, Tewari emphasised the importance of kindness, empathy and good values, encouraging parents and teachers to nurture children with compassion. Principal Sister Greta appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers, highlighting the school’s commitment to holistic education.

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