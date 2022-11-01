Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla

A junior school PT display was held at the school. The chief guest was Lalit Jain, Director, Department of Science and Technology, Shimla, HP. Principal Sr Stella Mary welcomed the chief guest. The programme began with the unfurling of the school flag. The chief guest declared the sports meet-2022 open. Class I performed a flower drill, Class II hula hoop drill, Class III aerobics, Class IV saree drill, Class V a colourful pom-pom drill. Yoga and gymnastics were exhibited by students from Class I-XII, showing flexibility and co-ordination among themselves. Various inter-house races were held. Games were also there for students Class I and II. The winners of the races were awarded with medals and certificates. Chief guest Lalit Jain and Principal Sr Stella Mary gave away the medals and certificates to the winners. The best drill trophy was given to Class I and Class V. The trophy for best athlete was bagged by Ashwinta Kujur. The best house trophy was bagged by Yellow House (Responsibility) and runners-up were Green House (Generosity). Fun games for parents were also organised and first, second, third prizes were given.