Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla

The school hosted the Investiture Ceremony. SR Murdy, retired IPS officer, was the chief guest. The proud parents of the newly elected School Council were also invited. Their hearts swelled with pride as their daughters were bestowed with badges by Principal Sr Greta and flags by Murdy, respectively. The newly elected student council comprises Arshita Sawant (Head Girl), Arya Azta (Assistant Head Girl), Kaishi Sharma (Captain of Saint Joseph’s House), Kesar Bhatia (Vice-Captain of Saint Joseph’s House), Devyani Thakur (Captain of Saint Claudine’s House), Samaira Seth (Vice-Captain of Saint Claudine’s House), Sanree Gangta (Captain of Blessed Dina’s House), Wamika Sharma (Vice-Captain of Blessed Dina’s House), Rashel Kashyap (Captain of St Francis House), and Adaa Panta (Vice-Captain of St Francis House). School magazine editorial team comprising of Rubayana Sahil (English Editor) Yashita Kaundal (Assistant English Editor), Jannat Jindal (Hindi Editor), Jannat Chopra (Assistant Hindi Editor), Shivasmi Chauhan (Social Service Captain), Unnman Thakur (Social Service Vice-Captain), Joyna Verma (School Discipline Captain), Garima Sharma (Discipline Vice-Captain), Kanchan Ekka (School Catholic Leader), Spandan Jamalta (School Sports Captain) and Sahaj Dhiman (School Sports Vice-Captain). The school council shone brightly as they stood on the stage holding their flags and took an oath to serve their offices with the best of their capabilities.