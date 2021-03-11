Convent of Jesus & Mary, Chelsea, Shimla

The I-Day programeme commenced with the arrival of the esteemed chief guest for the day Lt. Col. Vivek Yadav who was welcomed by Principal Sr. Stella. The national flag was hoisted by the Chief Guest as the school choir sang the National Anthem. Speeches and a poem dedicated to the nation were recited by the students. The programme organised by Class XI concluded with a vote of thanks by Parvi Bhardwaj. Students of classes Nursery to XII parrticipated in activities like patriotic song singing competition, poster making, debate, declamation, card making, collage etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...