Convent of Jesus & Mary, Chelsea, Shimla

The I-Day programeme commenced with the arrival of the esteemed chief guest for the day Lt. Col. Vivek Yadav who was welcomed by Principal Sr. Stella. The national flag was hoisted by the Chief Guest as the school choir sang the National Anthem. Speeches and a poem dedicated to the nation were recited by the students. The programme organised by Class XI concluded with a vote of thanks by Parvi Bhardwaj. Students of classes Nursery to XII parrticipated in activities like patriotic song singing competition, poster making, debate, declamation, card making, collage etc.
