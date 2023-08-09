Convent of Jesus & Mary, Chelsea, Shimla

The St Claudine Inter-School Badminton Tournament was organised on the premises of the school. The competition was declared open by Principal Sr Stella. The teams and participants were welcomed by Sports Captain Saisha Samta. Six schools from Shimla, ie Dayanand Public School, Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Sacred Heart Convent School Dhalli, DAV Lakkar Bazar, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jakhoo, and Convent of Jesus & Mary, Chelsea, participated in the tournament. In the U-17 category, Chelsea Chelsea won the singles as well as doubles and Sacred Heart Convent was declared as the runners-up. In the U-19 category, Dayanand Public School was declared the winner and Chelsea bagged the runners-up trophy. School Principal Sr Stella gave away trophies to the winning team and the best players of the tournament, namely Aakriti Sharma from CJM, Chelsea, and Nitika Chaudhary from Dayanand Public School, Shimla. The tournament concluded with a vote of thanks by school Hear Girl Aditi Khurana.

#Shimla