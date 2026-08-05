Cooking competition held

DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, organised a three-day cooking competition to provide students with a platform to showcase their culinary skills, creativity, and innovation. A total of 140 students participated, including 128 in the non-fire cooking category and 12 in the fire cooking category. In the classes VI-VIII category, Yashdeep and Garvit emerged as winners, while Pravjyot and Vasu secured the top positions in the classes IX-XII category. The four students will represent the school at the regional-level competition in Delhi. Principal Dr Neeraj Sharma congratulated the participants and wished the selected students success in the upcoming regional event.

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