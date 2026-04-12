Cooling classrooms with space-tech

LAST October, while most people were bracing for winter, my thoughts were fixed on a very different season: the brutal summer heat that transforms our classrooms into suffocating spaces. In places like Chandigarh and Mohali, heat is not just discomfort; it disrupts concentration, drains energy and quietly undermines learning. I had experienced it firsthand - those long hours when the air feels thick and every lesson becomes a struggle. Waiting for expensive, long-term solutions felt like accepting defeat for yet another generation.

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So, instead of waiting, I decided to act.

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I formed a small but committed committee across three local schools, aiming to translate scientific ideas into practical relief. The breakthrough came from an unexpected field: aerospace engineering. I began experimenting with Mylar thermal sheets - lightweight, reflective material designed to shield satellites from extreme solar radiation.

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With the support of the Chandigarh Students Welfare Committee, I led a team of student volunteers from Government Primary Smart Schools in Phase 2, Phase 5 and Phase 10, Mohali. What followed was a hands-on mission. We measured classroom windows, cut sheets to size and installed them while explaining the science behind them to younger students. The idea was simple yet powerful: reflect heat before it enters the room.

But this project was never just about cooling classrooms. It became a lesson in agency. Watching younger students grasp that they could actively improve their environment was as impactful as the results themselves. And those results were undeniable, a temperature drop from 41°C to 32°C.

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In the end, we didn't just apply a solution; we built a model that was affordable, scalable and effective. This experience stands as proof that meaningful change doesn't require vast resources, only initiative, creativity and collaboration. Sometimes, solving Earth's problems begins with borrowing ideas from space.

(The writer is Class XII student Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior. Secondary Public School, 40-C. Chandigarh)