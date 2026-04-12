icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Cooling classrooms with space-tech

Cooling classrooms with space-tech

A student-led fight against heat

article_Author
Japji Kaur Kahlon
Updated At : 02:36 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Japji Kaur Kahlon with students of Government Primary Smart Schools, Phase 5, Mohali
Advertisement

LAST October, while most people were bracing for winter, my thoughts were fixed on a very different season: the brutal summer heat that transforms our classrooms into suffocating spaces. In places like Chandigarh and Mohali, heat is not just discomfort; it disrupts concentration, drains energy and quietly undermines learning. I had experienced it firsthand - those long hours when the air feels thick and every lesson becomes a struggle. Waiting for expensive, long-term solutions felt like accepting defeat for yet another generation.

Advertisement

So, instead of waiting, I decided to act.

Advertisement

I formed a small but committed committee across three local schools, aiming to translate scientific ideas into practical relief. The breakthrough came from an unexpected field: aerospace engineering. I began experimenting with Mylar thermal sheets - lightweight, reflective material designed to shield satellites from extreme solar radiation.

Advertisement

With the support of the Chandigarh Students Welfare Committee, I led a team of student volunteers from Government Primary Smart Schools in Phase 2, Phase 5 and Phase 10, Mohali. What followed was a hands-on mission. We measured classroom windows, cut sheets to size and installed them while explaining the science behind them to younger students. The idea was simple yet powerful: reflect heat before it enters the room.

But this project was never just about cooling classrooms. It became a lesson in agency. Watching younger students grasp that they could actively improve their environment was as impactful as the results themselves. And those results were undeniable, a temperature drop from 41°C to 32°C.

Advertisement

In the end, we didn't just apply a solution; we built a model that was affordable, scalable and effective. This experience stands as proof that meaningful change doesn't require vast resources, only initiative, creativity and collaboration. Sometimes, solving Earth's problems begins with borrowing ideas from space.

(The writer is Class XII student Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior. Secondary Public School, 40-C. Chandigarh)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts