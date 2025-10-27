Counselling hub and spoke schools meeting held

Advertisement
Doon Public School, Panchkula, hosted the counselling hub and spoke schools meeting, focusing on "Physical, Emotional & Digital Safety" for September and October. The event united counsellors and educators from various schools to share insights and strategies promoting students' holistic well-being and creating safer learning environments.
