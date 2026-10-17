Counselling session held to promote students’ mental well-being

Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organised a special counselling session to promote students’ mental well-being, self-confidence and healthy lifestyle habits. Vivek Garg, Head and Medical Director of Dr Garg Psychiatry, spoke about mental health awareness and the importance of seeking help during emotional distress. Sahil Garg, Managing Director of Dr Garg Psychiatry, addressed academic pressure, examination results and parental expectations, encouraging students to focus on their abilities and continuous improvement rather than comparing themselves with others. Psychologist Praveen Saini, Managing Director of the IANF Foundation, highlighted the harmful effects of excessive mobile phone use and encouraged students to maintain a balanced approach to screen time. The session encouraged students to strike a healthy balance between studies, technology and personal well-being.
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